Refinancing and redeploying to meet initiatives.

That’s Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn’s assessment of the Multi-Guarantor Debt for Resilience Joint Initiative to provide US$600 million in guarantees that will enable Barbados to refinance existing debt on more favourable terms.

Minister Straughn says this operation shows that proactive debt management and investing in people can go hand in hand.

The Minister also told of what lies ahead.