Around 300 local, regional and international athletes are expected to compete at the 2026 International Fitness and Bodybuilding Professional World Cup and Roger Boyce Classic.

The competition will run from May 14 to 18 at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

The numbers were revealed during a media launch at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. headquarters in Warrens.

Chief Operations Officer at BTMI, Cheryl Carter, says they are proud to partner once again on the competition.

Co-ordinator Roger Boyce says this year is unique, with the inclusion of a kids’ fitness competition.

Director of Sports at the National Sports Council, Neil Murrell, says events like this help to grow the sport locally.