A major announcement tonight that independent observers will be coming to observe the process of the conduct of Barbados’ elections.

This, as Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley put the country on notice that she has requested the presence of these observers for the February 11th, 2026 elections.

The Prime Minister made the announcement today at St. Matthew’s Primary School, where she was nominated as the Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Michael North East, to contest the upcoming election.

Our Anesta Henry has that story.