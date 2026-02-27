International Women’s Day 2026 to spotlight rights and justice

International Women’s Day, observed annually on March 8, will this year spotlight justice for women, and one local advocacy group is examining what is needed to address challenges facing women in that regard.

The 2026 theme is “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls.”

President of the National Organisation of Women, Melissa Savoury-Gittens, says the organisation is taking a closer look at existing policies to identify where improvements are required.

Meanwhile, President of the Men’s Empowerment Network, Fabian Sargeant, says collaboration on these issues will strengthen how women and men work together.