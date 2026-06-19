Six interns from the University of the West Indies, the Barbados Community College and the Coleridge and Parry School have been studying and collecting data on migratory birds in Barbados.

They have been getting that opportunity through the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Yesterday, they toured the Walkers Institute for Regenerative Research, Education and Design Reserve in St. Andrew with British High Commissioner, His Excellency Simon Mustard.

Our cameraman, Juwann Lowe, was part of that tour.

Rachelle Agard has that story.