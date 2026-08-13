Mobilising 800 children was not an easy task.

That’s how Senior Youth Officer in the Division of Youth and Culture, Elizabeth Bowen, described the International Youth Day celebrations held yesterday at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle Resort.

The event, an initiative in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), featured a panel discussion, as well as cultural presentations involving a cross-section of campers.

Project Officer, Lyn-Real Hunte, says the initiative was carefully designed to instil a strong sense of purpose among young people.

She says the projects engaged campers in meaningful activities and opportunities that encourage personal growth, responsibility, and community involvement.