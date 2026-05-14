Investigations ongoing into police-involved shooting

Police are investigating an incident in which an officer discharged a firearm during an operation along Field Road, Pinelands, St. Michael, on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

According to police, around 10:40 a.m., a patrol from the Broken Trident Operation, made up of police officers and soldiers, was on duty in the area when they approached a group of men liming near a business establishment.

Authorities say one of the men ran across the road while allegedly drawing a firearm, which was pointed in the direction of the officers on patrol.

An officer, fearing for his safety, discharged his firearm. The suspect escaped, and investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242.