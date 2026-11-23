By Billy Stockwell and Farida Elsebai, CNN

(CNN) — Reported attacks on shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz are at the highest levels since the Iran war began, maritime data shows, as Tehran seeks to re-exert its control over the critical waterway amid falling oil prices.

In October, the number of attacks reported to the Royal Navy-affiliated United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) exceeded 30 for the first time since the US-Iran war began in late February.

As of Sunday, at least 22 attacks were reported in November, the second highest figure since the war began, according to a CNN analysis of UKMTO data. The reporting area covers the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The numbers from the UK maritime monitor are likely an undercount since the organization only reports incidents verified through primary sources. “Additional incidents are known but cannot be independently verified,” UKMTO said in its weekly overview published on Friday.

As attacks on ships in the strategic waterway have stepped up in recent months, many are believed to have switched off their commercial tracking devices to avoid detection. In a report released in mid October the organization said it was “struggling to accurately report true number of attacks with majority of vessels attacked refusing to report to UKMTO.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s military has claimed near-daily incidents involving commercial ships transiting through the strait, often attributing them to sea mines rather than drone or missile attacks.

Before October, the number of reported attacks in the region averaged around 10 per month. Numbers vary, but data from the International Maritime Organization also points to October as having the highest number of confirmed incidents so far this year.

Since the conflict began, the strait has become a heavily contested frontier, with attacks there disrupting oil and gas shipping and sparking global economic fallout.

Iran began trying to halt traffic in the wake of the US-Israeli attacks that launched the war. In response, the US imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, and as CNN previously reported, Gulf producers have found ways of getting ships through the strait.

Commercial traffic through the channel – through which a fifth of the world’s oil passed before the war – remains at a reduced level when compared to the 2025 baseline.

As global oil prices fall and the Iran’s domestic crude revenues come under increasing strain, Tehran has been stepping up attacks, with experts saying the country is losing its leverage over the waterway and could escalate attacks further in an attempt to force concessions from Washington.

No need for a deal, Trump says

The International Energy Agency attributes the recent decline in oil prices to a recovery in Gulf exports. Prices also fell after the US midterm results as concerns over fresh US military action in the Middle East subsided.

“Markets appear to be increasingly assuming that a return to full-scale war is unlikely and that oil supplies will gradually recover,” Hamidreza Azizi, a senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank, told CNN. “But that assumption could change quickly if Iran decides to intensify the confrontation.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s domestic oil revenues are falling sharply as the US blockade of Iranian ports continues to stifle the country’s supply of oil to global markets, according to maritime data tracking service Kpler.

“Iranian oil on water outside the (US) blockade zone has hit zero as the last cargoes discharged in China earlier this month. Consequently, Iran’s oil revenues could drop to zero by mid-December,” Kpler reported in late October.

US President Donald Trump said this month the US doesn’t “need a deal” with Tehran and ordered Vice President JD Vance to turn his focus elsewhere.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

He later indicated he wouldn’t hesitate to resume military strikes in Iran if necessary.

Three tankers struck in Hormuz since Friday

During the latest attacks, projectiles struck three tankers exiting the strait on Friday and Saturday, according to Marisks, a maritime risk management company.

Marisks did not confirm who was behind the attacks, though it said Iranian involvement was “assessed as likely.”

Fire erupted aboard the Captain Leon, a Marshall Islands-flagged chemical and oil tanker, after it was struck at the bow at 3 p.m. UTC (10 a.m. ET) on Friday. All crew were reported safe, Marisks said.

The Torkel, a Hong Kong-flagged crude oil tanker, caught fire after being hit in the stern at 5 a.m. UTC on Saturday (midnight ET on Saturday). Less than an hour later, the Arina, also Hong Kong-flagged, was struck in the engine room by a missile.

The attacks demonstrate the “continued critical threat” to commercial shipping in the region, Marisks said, particularly through the “southern corridor” near Oman’s coastline which Iran vehemently opposes.

The-CNN-Wire

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