INGSTON, Jamaica, CMC — The meteorological service has activated the National Drought Management Committee amid growing concerns that a developing El Niño weather pattern could bring hotter and drier conditions to the island in the months ahead.

The committee is expected to meet within the next 10 days as the Meteorological Service continues to monitor climate indicators pointing to the possible emergence of a major El Niño event later this year.

Although Jamaica recorded above-average rainfall during much of the traditional dry season between January and April, recent conditions have become noticeably warmer and drier in several areas.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change said El Niño events have historically been associated with below-average rainfall and higher temperatures across parts of the Caribbean, increasing the risk of drought and heat-related impacts.

If projections materialise, Jamaica could see reduced rainfall during the summer months and ahead of the island’s main rainy season, which typically peaks in October.

Officials warned that such conditions could place added pressure on water resources, agriculture and the wider environment, including increased heat stress affecting crops and livestock.

According to the Principal Director of the Meteorological Service, Evan Thompson, the agency will continue monitoring the evolving weather patterns and providing guidance to stakeholders and the public.