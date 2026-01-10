Jamaica: Environmental agency condemns illegal capture of protected parrots

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is condemning the illegal capture and sale of protected parrots.

This follows the recent arrest and charge of an individual in the northern parish of St. Ann.

In a release on Friday, NEPA noted that on December 24, a joint enforcement operation with the police led to the seizure of two Yellow-billed Parrots, also called Amazona collaria.

The species is protected under Jamaica’s Wildlife Protection Act.

NEPA says the parrots were recovered alive and transferred to Hope Zoo for safekeeping.

It notes that the operation also led to the arrest of the individual, with charges being pursued based on Section 6 of the Wild Life Protection Act.

This prohibits the hunting and possession of a protected animal or bird without the necessary permits.

NEPA says the matter is set to be heard in court on March 5.

Enforcement coordinator at NEPA, Rochelle Afflick, says the agency has zero tolerance for breaches of the Wildlife Protection Act.

She notes that it is the agency’s duty to ensure particular species are protected for current and future generations.

NEPA is urging members of the public to report suspected wildlife crimes to the agency or the nearest police station.

It says that if individuals are found guilty under the Wildlife Protection Act, they can face a maximum fine of J$3 million or up to three years’ imprisonment.