Kingston, Jamaica, CMC – Jamaica plans to introduce mandatory artificial intelligence (AI) training for Government workers as part of efforts to improve public sector efficiency and modernise service delivery.

The initiative was outlined by Senior Adviser to the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Andrew Wheatley, Trevor Forrest, during a plenary session at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay.

Forrest said the programme will be rolled out across the public service and is intended to help Government employees better understand AI, its ethical implications and its potential to improve operations within ministries, departments and agencies.

He said the mandatory training will be provided to Government officers at all levels to help them understand artificial intelligence, appreciate its ethical considerations and learn how it can make their jobs, ministries, departments and agencies more efficient.

Forrest noted that while technological tools are becoming more widely available, successful implementation depends on ensuring that public sector workers are equipped to use them effectively.

He said some employees remain hesitant about adopting new technologies because of concerns that they could replace existing jobs.

According to Forrest, helping workers understand both the benefits and ethical considerations surrounding AI will encourage wider adoption and contribute to improved public services.

He said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to prepare Jamaica’s workforce and institutions for an increasingly digital future while promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence across the public sector.