A sensational double-century from Amir Jangoo and a commanding century from skipper Roston Chase have powered the West Indies into a dominant position at stumps on day three of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Resuming their first innings on 271 for five, the Windies declared on 626 for nine, a lead of 318.

Jangoo turned his overnight 78 into 233, smashing 19 fours and three sixes.

Chase, however, fell agonisingly short of a double-century, dismissed for 194 in an innings that featured 13 fours and two sixes.

Milan Rathnayake took 5 for 124.

In their second innings, Sri Lanka were 15 for 1, with the West Indies leading by an overall margin of 303 runs.