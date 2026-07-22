Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute nominated for Caribbean culinary award

The Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute (JNHHI) of the Barbados Community College has once again been nominated for the prestigious Caribbean’s Best Culinary Training Institute Award at the 2026 World Culinary Awards.

Now in its seventh year, the World Culinary Awards celebrates and rewards excellence across the global culinary industry.

As the sister event to the internationally recognised World Travel Awards, the programme honours organisations that demonstrate outstanding achievement and leadership within the culinary sector.

The Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute previously captured the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Training Institute title at the World Culinary Awards in 2023 and again in 2025, reinforcing its reputation as one of the region’s leading providers of culinary education.

Acting Director at the Institute, Roderick Prescod, speaks to the significance of the award.