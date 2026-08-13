The Barbados Police Service has arrested and formally charged Jeffrey David Yearwood, 33, of Hothersal Turning, St. Michael, with indecent assault on August 7, 2026.

Yearwood appeared before Chief Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1 on Thursday, August 13, 2026, and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear for sentencing on Thursday, September 10, 2026.