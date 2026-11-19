Former West Indies fast-bowling great Joel Garner has revealed that, despite the team’s dominance of world cricket from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, players were poorly compensated financially.

Speaking on Wisden Cricket’s The Scoop, Garner explained that players remained underpaid despite their outstanding achievements, forcing them to maintain their winning performances to earn a living.

His comments highlight the gap between the West Indies’ historic success on the field and the financial rewards received by the players who established the team’s legendary status.

Garner ranks sixth among the West Indies’ all-time leading Test wicket-takers, with 259 wickets.

He was part of the legendary fast-bowling attack known as the “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse”, alongside Michael Holding, Colin Croft and Andy Roberts.

Garner recalled that competition for places in the West Indies team was so intense that even a minor injury could cost a player his spot, given the abundance of world-class talent available.