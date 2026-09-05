Senior Superintendent of the Barbados Police Service, Derrick Bob, has described recent joint prosecutors and constable courses as a success, saying the training is an important component of effective policing in Barbados.

Speaking at a ceremony to close off the sessions, he said prosecutors often require support from members of the Police Service, and welcomed the opportunity for officers to participate in training focused on the intricacies of prosecution.

He said the training not only benefited participants, but it also served as a reminder to instructors of the significance of applying the fundamental principles.

The Senior Superintendent said conducting the courses simultaneously created opportunities for greater engagement, collaboration and sharing of knowledge between the officers and prosecutors.

He said strengthening collaboration through initiatives such as these can ultimately contribute to a more effective justice system and better policing outcomes in Barbados.