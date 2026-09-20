Josh Read is the new leader of the 2026 Barbados Rally2 Championship after winning a thrilling fifth-round battle with Mark Maloney in the Motoring Club Barbados Inc.’s Rally of the Sun & Stars recently.

The event featured stages running from Society to Pool, then alternating from Malvern to Sweet Vale.

In the end, Read moved to 108 points and now leads the standings by 17 points from Stuart Maloney, who has 91.

Here’s a look at the early battles.