The Mighty Grynner Highway was abuzz with activity for the 36th annual B-Fit Barbados National Triathlon Championships.

In the end, Oein Josiah and Janelle Clarke were crowned national champions in the Olympic distance race.

Josiah clocked a winning time of two hours, 23 minutes and 14.2 seconds, while Clarke, the only woman in that field of 11, was ninth overall in three hours, eight minutes and 57.0 seconds.

Meanwhile, there was also keen competition among the sprint and super sprint categories.