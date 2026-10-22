Barbadian jockey Juan Crawford has been crowned champion jockey at Fort Erie Race Track in Ontario, Canada, after closing out the season in style with a three-win haul on the final day of racing yesterday.

The 47-year-old veteran delivered a commanding performance to finish atop the standings with 42 victories, a remarkable 21 wins clear of his nearest rival, Kirk Johnson, who ended the campaign with 21 wins.

Crawford made his mark on the final day by guiding ‘Cantucci’ to victory in race three before returning to the winner’s enclosure aboard ‘Momaxie’ in race six to capture the Crimson Maple Cup Stakes.

Crawford then climbed aboard ‘Little Red Domi’ to win race seven.

It is his second title, having also finished as the top jockey in 2020.

His victory means he has dethroned fellow Barbadian Chris Husbands, who was the runaway winner at Fort Erie in 2025.