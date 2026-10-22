Thirteen teams took to the greens at the Royal Westmoreland Golf Course recently for this year’s edition of the Soroptimist International Club of Barbados’ Take a Swing for Charity event.

While the tournament brought together corporate Barbados for a good cause, it was the national junior golfers who stole the spotlight, delivering impressive performances against the field.

Chairman of the Soroptimist International Club of Barbados’ Fundraising Committee, Amanda Lynch-Foster, said it was pleasing to see emerging talent within Barbados’ golfing ranks making its mark while supporting a good cause.

Special awards were also presented, with Kaidon Bishop and Neffertari Alleyne taking the men’s and women’s nearest-to-the-pin honours, respectively.

Joshau Sambrano and Barbara Allaire claimed the longest-drive awards in the men’s and women’s categories.

Beyond the competition and individual accolades, the event had a greater purpose: raising funds to support the charitable initiatives of the Soroptimist International Club of Barbados.