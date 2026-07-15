Junior Monarch finalists draw running order

The line-up for the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals has officially been decided.

Gathering this morning at the Scotiabank Bridgetown Branch, the finalists left it to chance as they drew their running order.

With all eight positions confirmed for both the Calypso and Soca categories, all that remains is the final showdown for the crowns on July 18 at CARIFESTA House.

The competition Producer and Music Officer, Aisha Butcher, revealed the finalists’ draw at the event.