The 2025 Scotiabank Junior Calypso and Soca Monarchs are ready to defend their crowns tomorrow night.

Reigning Junior Calypso Monarch Kadarius “King K” Allen and reigning Junior Soca Monarch Kymani “Mr Showman” Devonish spoke to Mornin’ Barbados presenter Pearson Bowen about their state of readiness this morning.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Carifesta House.

King K, who represents the Carter’s Shining Stars Tent, says he will defend his crown with his song Misdiagnosed.

He says the past year as the reigning Junior Calypso Monarch has been a great experience.

Meanwhile, Mr Showman, who represents the C.O. Williams House of Soca, says he will defend his crown with his song Turn Up the Music.