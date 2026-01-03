Junior teams spark bright future for local volleyball

The junior boys and girls provided the biggest spark as the Barbados Volleyball Association closes 2025, with expectations of a bright year ahead.

2nd Vice President of the BVA, Roxanne Forte, tells CBC Sports the efforts of the Barbados Under-17 teams to win gold in the men’s division and silver in the women’s at the CAVZOVA Caribbean Volleyball Championships in Jamaica underscored the sport’s resurgence on the island.

The men’s team went unbeaten throughout the tournament, claiming the title without dropping a set. They defeated Trinidad and Tobago 19-13-14 in the final.

Meanwhile, the women reached the final but were beaten 3-2 by Suriname in a match that went the distance.

Despite the success regionally, the challenge remains access to the island’s biggest indoor facility.