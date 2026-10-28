A male juvenile has been remanded to the Barbados Prison Service at Dodds after being charged with five offences stemming from an incident at the Breast Cancer Walk on October 4, 2026.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (District ‘A’) arrested and formally charged the juvenile with the following offences:

Wounding with intent

Robbery

Criminal damage

Assault

Affray

The juvenile appeared before Acting Magistrate Jared Richards in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

He was not required to plead to the offences and is scheduled to reappear in court on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.