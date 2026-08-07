Kadia Rock has a shot at a medal after booking her spot in the final of the women’s 400 metres last night at the World Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Competing in semi-final one, Rock was an automatic qualifier after finishing third in 53.25 seconds.

She goes into tonight’s final at 11:45 Barbados time with the seventh-fastest qualifying time.

Unfortunately, quarter-miler Shamari Greenidge-Lewis is carrying a slight injury which prevented him from competing in the men’s 400-metre semi-finals.

Today, Taylor Foster of Barbados looked in good form, finishing second in heat seven of the women’s 100-metre hurdles in a personal-best time of 13.43 seconds.

However, Alika Harewood finished sixth in heat three in 13.89 seconds and did not advance.

In the women’s 200 metres, Ariel Archer was disqualified.

Amir Thompson, son of Olympic bronze medallist Obadele Thompson, cruised into the semi-finals by winning heat one of the 200 metres in 20.49 seconds.

Jayden Green was equally impressive, winning heat seven of the 200 metres in 20.58 seconds.