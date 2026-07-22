Kemar Roach honoured for reaching 300 Test wickets

During the fifth ODI, veteran pacer Kemar Roach was honoured for his achievement of reaching 300 Test wickets.

The presentation of a commemorative picture and other gifts was held during the innings break, led by Cricket West Indies, the Barbados Cricket Association and Government officials, and attended by family, friends, former coaches and associates of Roach.

Kemar’s career spans nearly two decades, and he has established himself as one of the finest fast bowlers of the modern era.

The 38-year-old reached the coveted 300-wicket landmark during the Windies’ victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Test of their two-match series in Antigua, becoming just the fifth West Indian and second Barbadian to achieve the feat behind Jamaican pacer Courtney Walsh, Antiguan pacer Curtly Ambrose, fellow Barbados pacer the late Malcolm Marshall and Guyanese spinner Lance Gibbs.