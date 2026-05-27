Kensington Oval added to West Indies-New Zealand ODI series

Kensington Oval has been added as a host venue for the upcoming One-Day International series between the West Indies cricket team and the New Zealand cricket team.

The historic stadium will now host the final two ODIs on July 19th and 21st.

When Cricket West Indies initially released its international calendar earlier this year, Barbados was notably absent from the schedule, a move that drew criticism from local cricket administrators.

In a statement issued today, CWI Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring explained that Barbados and Guyana have agreed to co-host the series.

The five-match ODI series against New Zealand is scheduled to begin in Guyana on July 11th.