Kensington Oval is ready to host the State Service of Thanksgiving for the greatest cricketer the world has ever seen, National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.

More than 10,000 people are expected to descend on the Oval, where Sir Garry played some of his greatest matches.

Chairman of Kensington Oval Management Inc., Damien Gaskin, told CBC News earlier today that the Oval, where Sir Garry was lying in state on what would have been his 90th birthday, was 95 per cent ready for the State Service of Thanksgiving.