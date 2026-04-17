Key focus placed on accessibility and inclusion in banking sector

Accessibility in the banking and credit union sector was a key focus at the CIBC Caribbean Accessibility Training Seminar held yesterday.

Product Owner – Digital at the bank, Shanice Simpson, said the initiative, which had a direct focus on people with disabilities, brought together personnel from across the banking and credit union sectors.

She noted that the exercise was about more than compliance or policy, but about people.

Ms. Simpson added that the goal is to ensure every customer is treated with dignity, respect, and granted equal access.

Trevor Thorpe has the story.