Reversing the brain drain was among the core themes of Startup Fest 2026, held at the Penthouse, Limegrove Lifestyle Centre in Holetown, St. James, yesterday.

Co-director Jeevan Robinson told the Business Report it was a one-day forum and a collaborative effort between District 6 and Supernova Lab Barbados, aimed at positioning Barbados as a global hub for technology and innovation.

Co-director Jonathan Sylvester said they are encouraged by the response and impressed by the quality of participants, both professional and otherwise.

He added that the positive experience has set the tone for developing the event into a longer initiative.