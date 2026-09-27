Khajon Albert secures Barbados’ first medal at WorldSkills 2026 competition

Barbados has secured its first-ever medal at the WorldSkills 2026 competition.

Barbadian Khajon Albert took home bronze in Intelligent Security Technology at the world’s largest contest for technical and vocational skills, in Shanghai.

In the historic moment, a jubilant Albert graced the stage, draping the country’s flag across his back as he collected his medal at the podium during the closing ceremony for the 48th edition of the competition.

Executive Director of the TVET Council, Henderson Eastmond, says he is pleased with the country’s achievement, even as it seeks to build out its proficiency in newer skills such as Intelligent Security Technology.

He believes the introduction of new skills is critical to the expansion of the local economy.