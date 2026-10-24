Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has announced changes to the Senate that will see the appointment of the youngest senator in the country’s history.

Speaking at the Barbados Labour Party’s 87th Annual Conference this evening, Ms Mottley revealed her intention to recommend the appointment of Khaleel Kothdiwala to the Upper House of Parliament.

The Prime Minister also announced that Senator Roshann Trimm will be heading to the United Kingdom to undertake duties on behalf of the country in the area of diasporic affairs.