Kimberly Greenwood nominated as U.S. ambassador to Barbados

Kimberly Greenwood, wife of “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, has been nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

On Monday, the former Miss Tennessee USA, who worked with the Miss Universe Organisation for 18 years, was nominated by President Donald Trump.

Ms Greenwood is nominated to serve as ambassador to Barbados and will also be the U.S. top envoy to Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In an Instagram post, she thanked the President, stating, “To be asked by the President of the United States to represent the country I love is one of the greatest honours of my lifetime.”

If confirmed by the United States Senate, Ms Greenwood will succeed the incumbent, Karin Sullivan, who has served as Chargé d’Affaires since January 20, 2025.