GEORGETOWN, Guyana , CMC – King Charles III began a two-day state visit to Guyana on Thursday, with engagements spanning bilateral relations, British investment and biodiversity conservation.

The British monarch was welcomed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) by President Irfaan Ali, members of his Cabinet, senior government officials and representatives of the uniformed services.

Members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) stood in ceremonial formation as Charles arrived, marking the start of his visit.

The King’s programme includes a meeting with Ali at State House, followed by a reception in the gardens, where representatives of communities from across Guyana are expected to attend.

Environmental conservation and sustainability also feature prominently on the itinerary.

At the Georgetown Botanical Gardens, Charles will view municipal conservation work and meet young leaders from environmental clubs involved in sustainability projects.

His visit coincides with the second edition of the Global Biodiversity Alliance (GBA) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where he is expected to meet scientists, members of Indigenous communities and innovators.

The King will also receive a briefing on the work of the Iwokrama International Centre.

On Friday, he is scheduled to attend a reception with British businesses and local stakeholders to discuss partnerships and investment opportunities in Guyana.