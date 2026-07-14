King K confident ahead of Junior Party Monarch final

Reigning Scotiabank Junior Calypso Monarch champion, 14-year-old King K, is heading into the final round of the Scotiabank Junior Party Monarch competition unconcerned by those vying for his crown.

Confident in his abilities, the young calypsonian says he is instead focusing on his role as an activist, explaining that he sees his music as a platform to speak out on the pressing issues affecting his community.

Like many artistes before him, the young monarch has drawn inspiration from his surroundings for his new and unreleased song, Misdiagnosed.

He plans to command the stage this Saturday as he shares the story of a young boy labelled mentally ill because of his determination to speak out against injustice.