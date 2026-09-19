Now, the stage is set for a blockbuster finish to the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, with the Kingsmen and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons set to battle for the title at Kensington Oval tomorrow night.

The two sides are meeting for the second time this season, but this encounter carries far greater stakes, with the CPL championship on the line.

The Rovman Powell-led Kingsmen side had reached the Eliminator on the back of two consecutive losses.

However, once in the knockout stage, they have been exceptional, winning both the Eliminator and Second Qualifier with impressive batting performances.

Meanwhile, the Falcons had booked their spot without much fight, but skipper Moeen Ali knows the danger the Kingsmen can pose.

They will need their key batters in the top four to score big and post a more competitive total against a back-in-form Kingsmen side.

Start time for tomorrow’s CPL final is 7 p.m.