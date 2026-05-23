Kooyman All Stars Calypso Tent ready for Crop Over 2026

The Kooyman All Stars Calypso Tent is set to officially open its doors for the 2026 Crop Over season on May 31st with a cast of 24 performers.

Alongside several familiar faces and newcomers, four Junior Monarch contestants are also expected to make appearances throughout the season.

Tent Manager Eleanor Rice said this year’s calendar is packed with activities, including a Minister’s Special on June 14th featuring members of Parliament joining the cast.

She also noted that the tent will once again sponsor the Nightingale Children’s Home.

Meanwhile, Marketing Manager for title sponsors Kooyman, Arlene Floro, said this marks the second consecutive year the company will support the All Stars Calypso Tent, stressing that supporting culture is an important part of supporting community.