Kregg Nurse Award winner aims to advance clinical neuropsychology in Barbados

A career in clinical neuropsychology holds immense potential to significantly enhance the lives of differently abled individuals in Barbados.

This insight comes from Caribbean Catalyst Incorporated’s Kregg Nurse Award winner, Mikhaila Ferier.

She tells Business Report that by pursuing a career in this specialised field, she aims to provide comprehensive neuropsychological assessments, interventions and rehabilitation tailored to the unique needs of individuals with neurological impairments or disabilities.

She says she hopes to contribute to changing policies affecting differently abled people in society, noting that there is currently only one clinical neuropsychologist in Barbados.

This year, Caribbean Catalyst Incorporated recognised the achievements of two distinguished award recipients, as well as honoured two scholarship winners for the Kregg Nurse Awards.