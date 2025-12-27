Kwanzaa Festival aims to strengthen cultural identity

Founder and Chief Executive of the Six Region Movement, SAA-Anka Clarke, says the upcoming Kwanzaa Festival is designed to address confusion around identity among both young people and elders.

Speaking at a news conference announcing the festival, Ms Clarke said years of conflicting teachings have left many people uncertain about who they are and where they come from.

She stressed that this confusion has weakened self-acceptance and pride within the Black community and must be addressed through education and cultural awareness.