Labour Minister backs Civil Aviation Bill admin Published: May 19, 2026 | Updated: May 19, 2026 1 min read Minister of Labour, Colin Jordan, says he is in full support of the Civil Aviation Bill, noting that it directly addresses occupational safety and health protections for people who work on aircraft. Post navigation Previous: Upgrades planned for Grantley Adams International AirportNext: Government monitoring aviation fuel prices Related Stories Government moves ahead with portable benefits framework admin May 19, 2026 Manufacturing sector takes centre stage during Manufacturers Week admin May 19, 2026 Call for Fisheries Division to manage fish markets admin May 19, 2026 Government monitoring aviation fuel prices admin May 19, 2026 Upgrades planned for Grantley Adams International Airport admin May 19, 2026 American infected with Ebola in DRC admin May 19, 2026 Regional News Government moves ahead with portable benefits framework 1 Government moves ahead with portable benefits framework May 19, 2026 Manufacturing sector takes centre stage during Manufacturers Week 2 Manufacturing sector takes centre stage during Manufacturers Week May 19, 2026 Call for Fisheries Division to manage fish markets 3 Call for Fisheries Division to manage fish markets May 19, 2026 Government monitoring aviation fuel prices 4 Government monitoring aviation fuel prices May 19, 2026