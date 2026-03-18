Labour Minister defends minimum wage amid criticism
Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, is pushing back against critics who blame the higher national minimum wage for business closures.
Acknowledging that his comments may spark backlash, Minister Jordan said that any business model which does not allow workers to earn a decent wage is not fit and proper.
He added that if employees are struggling to make ends meet after a standard 40-hour work week, then such a business should not exist.