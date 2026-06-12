St. Paul’s Primary School and St. Leonard’s Boys’ School are benefiting from a language exchange programme hosted by the Eden Lodge Charitable Trust.

The programme, titled Beyond Words, was conceptualised this year following discussions surrounding an internship placement with Lexon Warner, a Business Studies student at the Excelia Business School in France.

The four-week initiative was designed to nurture responsible citizens through community engagement, cultural understanding, empathy and service.

The Trust used Warner’s internship proposal as a platform to launch a new project focused on providing cultural exchange opportunities, youth empowerment activities, enhanced community development, increased global awareness and the creation of meaningful relationships across different cultures.

Warner says the internship has allowed him to develop his English-speaking skills and gain valuable experience. He also expressed gratitude to the Eden Lodge Charitable Trust for the opportunity.