Fire officers say they have a large fire under control at the metal dump at Hoytes Village in St James.

The Barbados Fire Service was called to the incident at about one o’clock this afternoon.

Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer Marlon Small says three appliances were sent to the scene.

He says communities in the immediate surrounding areas are most likely to be affected by smoke from the blaze.

If so, he is asking them to relocate until it can be brought under total control.

The Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer says they will be investigating the circumstances to determine how the fire started.