Lashley warns gang violence will not be tolerated after triple killing

In the wake of three men being shot dead and another injured, Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley, says gang violence has spiralled out of control and will not be tolerated.

His comments follow a shooting incident last night at Thunder Bay Beach Bar, Lower Carlton, St James.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries after seeking medical attention. A fourth man is currently undergoing medical treatment.

In a statement on the matter, Minister Lashley extended condolences to those affected and issued a stern warning to those involved in criminal activity.