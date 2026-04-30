Last-minute rush as tax filing deadline day draws long lines

A long line is currently outside the Barbados Revenue Authority’s Bridge Street Mall, Bridge Street, The City, location.

Today is the deadline for the filing of 2025 personal income tax.

And Barbadians across the island have found themselves in the last-minute rush to do so.

Those who need help with the filing have until 3 p.m. to avoid a monetary penalty for missing the deadline.

From the beginning of this month, BRA officials have been hosting tax clinics to help those encountering challenges with getting their filing completed.