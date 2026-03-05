Legendary Barbadian jockey Patrick Husbands will not be riding in Saturday’s Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup.

The 43rd running of the Caribbean’s most prestigious horse race had been billed as a farewell occasion for the island’s most respected reinsman.

However, in a stunning turn of events, Husbands confirmed to CBC Sports that he will no longer compete in the marquee race.

During an interview, Husbands revealed the reason behind his decision, citing that he initially thought he was riding Diving Propos, only to find out that he was now booked for the USA Entry – Sir London instead.

Husbands is the most successful local jockey, having recorded more than 3,000 wins in a career that has spanned 30 years.

The 52-year-old was aiming for a fifth Gold Cup title after winning four times: in 1990 aboard Vardar, in 2006 with Sharp Impact, in 2010 with Sterwins, and in 2014 with Major Marvel.

Husbands indicated that he has notified Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Turf Club, Rosette Peirce, of his decision and will now finish his illustrious career this summer.