Legendary Jamaican track and field coach Steven Francis dies at 64

Legendary Jamaican track and field coach Steven Francis has died.

The 64 year old reportedly passed away last night after a brief illness.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest sprint coaches, Francis, alongside his brother Paul, played a pivotal role in the success of Barbadian 400m star Sada Williams.

Under the guidance of the Francis brothers, Williams became a two time World Championships bronze medalist and Commonwealth Games champion.

Francis also coached Jamaican Olympic champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, as well as former world record holder Asafa Powell and Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson.