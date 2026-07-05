July 5, 2026

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Legendary Jamaican track and field coach Steven Francis dies at 64 candles-tribute- 1

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Founder of one of China’s biggest underground churches freed from prison China-Flag-Stock-Photo--BY-kool99-from-Getty-Images-Signature-Via-Canva- 4

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