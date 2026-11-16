Legislation alone not enough to enforce intellectual property rights
Effective enforcement of intellectual property rights cannot rely solely on legislation.
That observation came from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Business Development and Consumer Affairs, Kevin Hunte.
He was delivering the feature address, in the absence of Minister Kerrie Symmonds, at the opening of a two-day sub-regional workshop on intellectual property enforcement at the Courtyard by Marriott Bridgetown today.