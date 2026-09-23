Former chairman of CLICO Life Insurance Company, Leroy Parris, will not stand trial on theft and conspiracy charges.

A High Court ruling today has quashed a 2023 decision by Magistrate Manilla Renee to commit Mr Parris to stand trial on the charges brought against him.

The magistrate had ruled that Mr Parris should stand trial for his alleged theft of more than $3 million from CLICO.

His legal team, led by Hal Gollop KC, applied to the High Court for a judicial review of the decision and requested an injunction to halt the indictment from proceeding.

Attorney Neil Marshall, part of the legal team representing the plaintiff, says the court has ruled that Magistrate Renee’s decision was “unconstitutional”.

The court is now to hear submissions on the issue of damages and costs.

The matter was adjourned until 23 February 2027.