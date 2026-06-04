Lester Vaughan sweeps Christ Church Foundation in schools’ volleyball competition admin Published: June 4, 2026 | Updated: June 4, 2026 1 minute read Lester Vaughan defeated Christ Church Foundation in three straight sets as the Schools’ Girls Volleyball Competition continued. CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports. Post navigation Previous: Police probing fatal shooting in Chapman LaneNext: Trinidad and Tobago state of emergency remains in effect until June 17 Related Stories 2 minutes read Kennedy Center orders staff to remove Trump’s name admin June 4, 2026 1 minute read Guyanese man charged with the murder of his mother admin June 4, 2026 6 minutes read Russia ramps up aerial attacks as it struggles on the ground in Ukraine admin June 4, 2026 4 minutes read Kim Jong Un inspects new nuclear plant admin June 4, 2026 3 minutes read Report warns offshore oil exploration could endanger Jamaica’s marine ecosystems admin June 4, 2026 3 minutes read US couple charged after keeping hundreds of ‘street rats’ at home admin June 4, 2026 Regional News Kennedy Center orders staff to remove Trump’s name 1 Kennedy Center orders staff to remove Trump’s name June 4, 2026 Guyanese man charged with the murder of his mother 2 Guyanese man charged with the murder of his mother June 4, 2026 Russia ramps up aerial attacks as it struggles on the ground in Ukraine 3 Russia ramps up aerial attacks as it struggles on the ground in Ukraine June 4, 2026 Kim Jong Un inspects new nuclear plant 4 Kim Jong Un inspects new nuclear plant June 4, 2026